Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Gap Down to $13.54

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $13.17. Tenaya Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 308 shares.

TNYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.