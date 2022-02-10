Tenet Healthcare Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,576,000 after buying an additional 168,600 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

