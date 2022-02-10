Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock Position Lifted by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. increased its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814,750 shares during the period. Tenneco accounts for 3.5% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Towle & Co. owned approximately 2.36% of Tenneco worth $27,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,934. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

