Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.51. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.820-$1.920 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

TDC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.43. 54,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,313. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

