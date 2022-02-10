Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 33.32% from the stock’s previous close.

TDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:TDC opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Teradata by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Teradata by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 69,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Teradata by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,645,000 after buying an additional 38,984 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

