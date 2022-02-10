Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

