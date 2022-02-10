Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.820-$1.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.82-$1.92 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Teradata alerts:

TDC traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,313. Teradata has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.