Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$9.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$5.25 billion.Teradyne also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.760-$0.980 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TER. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.58.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.07. 48,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,683. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.21%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.