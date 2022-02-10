Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.760-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.06 million.Teradyne also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.000-$9.000 EPS.

Teradyne stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.76. The stock had a trading volume of 91,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.23. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.58.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

