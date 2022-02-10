Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Terex worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Terex by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $45.76. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

