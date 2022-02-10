TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Trading Down 1.4%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) shares traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.62. 107,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 225,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $6.70 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.02.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.29.

About TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

