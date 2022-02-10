Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.43. Terreno Realty reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 95,184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,457,000 after purchasing an additional 157,861 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRNO stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 410,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.76 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

