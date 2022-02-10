Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.43. Terreno Realty reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 95,184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,457,000 after purchasing an additional 157,861 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRNO stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 410,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.76 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.