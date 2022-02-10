Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.00

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 39712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Terumo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Terumo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.