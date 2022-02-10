Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEVA. Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,249,000 after acquiring an additional 239,782 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 333,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,187,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,158,000 after buying an additional 486,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth about $3,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

