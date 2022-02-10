Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Textainer Group Company Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Textainer Group (TGH)
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.