Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Textainer Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Textainer Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Textainer Group by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

