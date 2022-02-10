Textron (NYSE:TXT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
TXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.
Shares of TXT stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.62. 1,572,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,293. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,375 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,284,000 after purchasing an additional 432,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 531.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 373,150 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
About Textron
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
