Textron (NYSE:TXT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

TXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.62. 1,572,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,293. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.94.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,375 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,284,000 after purchasing an additional 432,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 531.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 373,150 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

