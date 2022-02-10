TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

TFI International (NYSE:TFII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.99.
TFII opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.17. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 528.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after buying an additional 189,672 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 167,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 619.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after buying an additional 348,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
