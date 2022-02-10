TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

TFI International (NYSE:TFII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.99.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.17. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 528.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after buying an additional 189,672 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 167,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 619.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after buying an additional 348,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.