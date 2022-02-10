TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $110.05 on Thursday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.61 and a 200-day moving average of $105.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFI International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of TFI International worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFII. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.99.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

