TFI International (TSE:TFII) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. TD Securities currently has C$160.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a C$132.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut TFI International to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TFI International to C$153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$134.92.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$139.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of C$12.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$130.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$135.79. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$87.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.63.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total value of C$2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,191,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$569,991,504.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

