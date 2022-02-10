The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) President Sells $5,811,844.26 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.09. 412,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,280,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average is $79.89. The firm has a market cap of $168.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

