The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,316 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $54,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.94.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 259,140 shares of company stock valued at $15,465,580 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,222,119. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $268.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

