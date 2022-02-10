The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

TCS traded down $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,837,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,965. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $411.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Container Store Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Container Store Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in The Container Store Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Container Store Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The Container Store Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCS shares. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

