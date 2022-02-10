The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Sells $5,078,623.32 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of EL opened at $320.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.28 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.65.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,210,000 after acquiring an additional 55,832 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,232,000 after purchasing an additional 323,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.
