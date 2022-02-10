The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Sells $5,078,623.32 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EL opened at $320.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.28 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.65.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,210,000 after acquiring an additional 55,832 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,232,000 after purchasing an additional 323,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

