The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN GLU traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,933. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

