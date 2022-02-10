The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

The GDL Fund has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years.

Shares of GDL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.71. 32,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,746. The GDL Fund has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The GDL Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,740 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The GDL Fund were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

