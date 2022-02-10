The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
The GDL Fund has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years.
Shares of GDL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.71. 32,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,746. The GDL Fund has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88.
The GDL Fund Company Profile
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
