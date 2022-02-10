The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 100 Price Target

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 100 price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SREN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 95 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a CHF 98 price objective on Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 110 price objective on Swiss Re in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a CHF 87 price objective on Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 112 price objective on Swiss Re in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

