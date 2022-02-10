The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,527,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 61,626 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.9% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $577,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after buying an additional 177,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,005,000 after purchasing an additional 113,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $375.02. 38,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,641. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.75 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

