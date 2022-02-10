The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Consumer Edge raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,799 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,273,000 after acquiring an additional 77,291 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,832,000 after purchasing an additional 603,601 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,209,000 after buying an additional 96,350 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.