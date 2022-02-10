The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 697,152 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $27,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

HIG stock opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

