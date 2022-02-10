The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $17,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $203.64 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $207.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,769 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

