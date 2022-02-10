The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2648 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has raised its dividend by 175.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ CUBA opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 50,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $351,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 30,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $212,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,421 shares of company stock valued at $568,319 in the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

