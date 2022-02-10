The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,935 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IPG. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

IPG traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,169. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.