The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Interpublic Group of Companies has increased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $56,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.