The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,564 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Macerich worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 35.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Macerich by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,377,000 after buying an additional 2,664,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Macerich by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,881,000 after buying an additional 1,937,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Macerich by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Macerich by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,261,000 after purchasing an additional 915,885 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

