The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 159,897 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,897 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Option Care Health worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 97.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,174 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 33.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,912,000 after purchasing an additional 630,670 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 45.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,595,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,974,000 after purchasing an additional 805,622 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,260 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPCH stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPCH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

