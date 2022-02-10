The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 517 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of ALLETE worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ALE. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $63.74 on Thursday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average is $64.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

