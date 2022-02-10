The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of Alamos Gold worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at about $10,736,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 82.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after buying an additional 1,043,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after buying an additional 1,039,976 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 459.9% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,119,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 919,840 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 70.5% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 846,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -117.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -166.64%.

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.39.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

