The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.60 Million Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Alliance Data Systems worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $472,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 26.0% in the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.19. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

