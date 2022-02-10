The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.86 Million Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.15% of Primo Water worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,343,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of PRMW opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.15 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $20.12.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $2,041,235.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 39,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $744,813.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,047 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.