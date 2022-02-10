The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.33 Million Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THG. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG opened at $142.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.96 and a 52 week high of $144.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.26.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

