The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Flowserve worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Flowserve stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

