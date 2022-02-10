The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,736 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 9,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Foot Locker worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1,361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 265,970 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,315 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FL opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

