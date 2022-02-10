The Marygold Companies, Inc. (aka Concierge Technologies, Inc.) Prices IPO at $3.35 Per Share (MGLD)

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (aka Concierge Technologies, Inc.) (MGLD) is planning to raise $8 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of February 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,400,000 shares at $3.35 per share.

In the last year, The Marygold Companies, Inc. (aka Concierge Technologies, Inc.) generated $39.9 million in revenue and $5.9 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $137 million.

Maxim Group LLC served as the underwriter for the IPO.

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (aka Concierge Technologies, Inc.) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is NOT an IPO. IPOScoop has NO CALL on this deal because it NOT an IPO; it is an NYSE – American uplisting from the OTC Pink market. From the prospectus: “Our common stock is presently subject to quotation on OTC Pink, operated by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the symbol “CNCG.”Our estimated offering price is $3.35, the closing price of our stock on Jan. 24, 2022, on the OTC Pink.) Note: We are known as Concierge Technologies, Inc. **We intend to change our name to The Marygold Companies, Inc. upon listing on the NYSE American. **Note: Revenue and net income figures are for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, according to the prospectus. Concierge Technologies, Inc., (the “Company” or “Concierge”), a Nevada corporation, operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries that are engaged in varied business activities: Wainwright Holdings – a U.S.-based company with two LLC subsidiaries that are investment services companies. Gourmet Foods, Ltd. – a New Zealand-based company that makes and distributes New Zealand meat pies, and its wholly owned New Zealand subsidiary, Printstock Products Limited, which prints specialty food wrappers for the food industry in New Zealand and Australia. Brigadier Securities Systems (2000) Ltd., a Canadian company that sells and installs commercial and residential alarm monitoring systems. Kahnalytics, Inc., dba/ Original Sprout – a U.S.-based company involved in the wholesale distribution of hair and skin care products under the brand name Original Sprout. Marygold & Co. – a newly formed U.S.-based FinTech (financial technology) company, and Marygold & Co. (UK) Limited – a newly formed U.K.company. **Note: Revenue and net income figures are for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, according to the prospectus. “.

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (aka Concierge Technologies, Inc.) was founded in 1996 and has 114 employees. The company is located at 120 Calle Iglesia Unit B San Clemente, CA 92672 and can be reached via phone at 949-429-5370.

