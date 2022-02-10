The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will post sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 599,249 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,988,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 543,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,527,000 after purchasing an additional 119,068 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $6.81 on Monday, reaching $142.86. 20,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,019. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.