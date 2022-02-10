The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Plans $0.25 Dividend

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2504 per share on Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

SMUUY opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $16.62.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

