Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $124.00.

TRI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.55.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.78. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $80.16 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,102,000. Amundi bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after buying an additional 289,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 457,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,692,000 after purchasing an additional 183,030 shares during the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.