TIG Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

TIG Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

