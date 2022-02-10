TIG Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 325,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 73,405 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 669,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 119,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000.

Shares of NAACU stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

