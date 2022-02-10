TIG Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804,055 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at $104,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.38 million. Analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

