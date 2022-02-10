TIG Advisors LLC Sells 7,679 Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

TIG Advisors LLC decreased its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the second quarter worth $481,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the second quarter worth $116,000.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of COOLU stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.